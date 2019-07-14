FC Cincinnati to unveil new design of West End Stadium on Tuesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati will publicly unveil the new design of its West End Stadium on Tuesday, July 16.
Club managing owner and CEO Carl H. Lindner III, Club President Jeff Berding and Populous’ Jonathan Mai – the lead architect on the project – will unveil the landmark design in a late-morning press event.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Elevar Design Group.
The new stadium in the West End will be one of the largest soccer-specific stadiums in Major League Soccer. It could hold up to 26,000 fans.
The stadium is scheduled to open in March 2021.
