Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Milford man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
David Coulter, 50, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Birkshire Road when his car veered off-center, left the side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, authorities say. The truck then went down an embankment and landed in a creek bed.
Anderson fire personnel extricated him from the car, according to the sheriff’s office. He was then transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Officials say Coulter was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred. They do not suspect speeding or drugs were involved as causes of the crash, but they believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.