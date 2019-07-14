Monday Thunder Chances

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A very weak frontal boundary has set off a few showers and rumbles of thunder to the northeast, but activity has been isolated at best.
Overnight any showers will end and skies will become clear to partly cloudy. Low temps by morning will settle into the upper-60s and low-70s.
This same front will still be in the area on Monday, so rain and thunder chances will remain. This activity will be a bit more widespread as some of the energy from “Barry” will be entering the region. Expect afternoon high temps in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees.
As the remnants of “Barry” approach the Ohio valley on Tuesday and Wednesday we will see rain and thunder chances ramp up a bit more.
With the rain and clouds, temperatures will be kept in check. Expect mid-80s or so both Tuesday and Wednesday.
High pressure will begin to build back into the region on Thursday, but thunder chances remain.
Heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend, with heat index values in the upper 90s.
