Air Care responds to crash in Clermont County

PIERCE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Air Care is responding to a crash in Clermont County Monday morning, according to county dispatchers.
Two vehicles collided at State Routes 132 and 749 in Pierce Township just before 6:30 a.m., she said.
Two people were injured, including one who was taken to Mercy Anderson Hospital, according to dispatchers.
The other person is expected be flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
State Route 749 is shut down for an undetermined amount of time, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Batavia post said.
Use State Route 132 as a detour.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.