Bengals guard Clint Boling retires

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Bengals guard Clint Boling announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday due to medicals reasons.
Boling spent his entire career with Cincinnati, after joining the team in 2011 as a fourth-round draft selection (101st overall) out of the University of Georgia.
“After eight years in the NFL, it is time for me to step away from the game due to medical reasons,” said Boling in a statement to the team. “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me, my wife Kelly and our two young girls. I want to thank the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to play my entire career with the Bengals. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me throughout my career.”
Boling helped the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011 - 2015.
“Clint is a first-rate person, someone we all counted on and looked up to,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “As a lineman, he never got the credit he deserved. That is often the case with good players who do their jobs well, but around the team, he was highly respected and appreciated beyond his playing abilities.”
