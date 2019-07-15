Caregiver accused of scalding patient with Down Syndrome

WYOMING, Ohio (FOX19) -A caregiver will be in court this morning because she is accused of scalding a patient with Down Syndrome.
The affidavit says the Down Syndrome patient, who is unable to talk, suffered severe scald burns to the butt and thighs Jan. 26 by her caregiver, 26-year-old Miquela Alexander.
Alexander is facing charges of patient abuse and felonious assault.
She was admitted to the Hamilton County Justice Center at 12:56 a.m. Monday.
Alexander is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning as well.
