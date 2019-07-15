Crash slows SB I-75 at Lockland split

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Expect longer-than-usual delays on southbound Interstate 75 near the Lockland split Monday morning.
A crash shut down all lanes at near Cooper Avenue at the Lockland split before 8 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Now only the right lanes are shut down, www.ohgo.com reports.
Injuries were initially reported in the crash, but ambulance left without transporting anyone to a hospital, dispatchers say.
Detour onto eastbound I-275 or Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to reach southbound I-71.
