Crash slows SB I-75 at Lockland split

A crash has shut down southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland (Source: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 15, 2019 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 9:33 AM

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Expect longer-than-usual delays on southbound Interstate 75 near the Lockland split Monday morning.

A crash shut down all lanes at near Cooper Avenue at the Lockland split before 8 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Now only the right lanes are shut down, www.ohgo.com reports.

Injuries were initially reported in the crash, but ambulance left without transporting anyone to a hospital, dispatchers say.

Detour onto eastbound I-275 or Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to reach southbound I-71.

