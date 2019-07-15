Death of 2 children in four days leads to police investigation

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating the deaths of two children who died within a week of each other.
A 2-year-old girl went into cardiac arrest late Friday in her home on Kessler Avenue near Vine Street.
She was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she died shortly after she arrived.
Lt. Steve Saunders says another child died late Saturday morning in East Westwood.
Cincinnati Fire officials confirmed they responded to an ‘unconscious child’ call at 2000 Westwood Northern Boulevard.
It is unclear as what caused the deaths of both children.
Police are still investigating.
