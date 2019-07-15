FBI reports rise in sextortion cases involving kids

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is warning parents about the rise in sextortion cases involving minors.
Tech expert Dave Hatter says he’s not surprised about the rise in cases because more and more kids are connected to the internet.
The FBI reports a 60-percent increase in sextortion cases involving minors over the past five years.
Hatter suggests talking to your kids about the dangers of the internet. He says even if you lock your child’s devices, nothing is foolproof. “What stops them from going to a neighbor or friend’s house and having access there.”
