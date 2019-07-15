Hot, humid week ahead

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - How dry is your lawn?
We could use some soaking rains. While we could see a few thunderstorm later Monday, we are in store for more widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
Expect another hot and humid afternoon with sunshine and highs near 91 degrees.
A few scattered thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon into evening.
High temperatures this week will stay in the mid-80s before another dry and hot stretch sets up for Thursday into the weekend.
