Hot, humid week ahead

By Frank Marzullo | July 15, 2019 at 4:19 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 7:19 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - How dry is your lawn?

We could use some soaking rains. While we could see a few thunderstorm later Monday, we are in store for more widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect another hot and humid afternoon with sunshine and highs near 91 degrees.

A few scattered thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon into evening.

High temperatures this week will stay in the mid-80s before another dry and hot stretch sets up for Thursday into the weekend.

