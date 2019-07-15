Man charged for assaulting a bicyclist during road range incident

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A man is charged for assaulting a bicyclist during a serious road rage incident Saturday.
Court documents say James Thompson, 51, caused serious physical harm to bicyclist, Marc Cop. Thompson began to open his car door as Cop got closer.
By the time Cop approached Thompson’s car, it was too late to change direction and Cop hit Thompson’s fully open car door.
Cop was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Thompson is charged with felonious assault.
His bond is set at $1,000 and is out on house arrest.
