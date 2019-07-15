Pedestrian killed in hit-skip on Colerain Avenue

Pedestrian killed in hit-skip on Colerain Avenue
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Colerain Avenue overnight, Colerain Township police said early Monday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 15, 2019 at 3:52 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 6:56 AM

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A pedestrian is dead in a hit-skip accident on Colerain Avenue overnight, Colerain Township police said.

Officers responded to to the 7900 block of Colerain Avenue in front of Arby’s about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, which the driver fled, said police spokesman Jim Love.

The fleeing vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan or coupe.

Colerain Avenue was shut down overnight while police investigated. It reopened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Colerain Township police: 513-385-7504.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.