Pedestrian killed in hit-skip on Colerain Avenue

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A pedestrian is dead in a hit-skip accident on Colerain Avenue overnight, Colerain Township police said.
Officers responded to to the 7900 block of Colerain Avenue in front of Arby’s about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, which the driver fled, said police spokesman Jim Love.
The fleeing vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan or coupe.
Colerain Avenue was shut down overnight while police investigated. It reopened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Colerain Township police: 513-385-7504.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.