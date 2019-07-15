Man steals car, threatens victim with knife in Western Hills

WESTERN HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in Western Hills early Monday morning.
It happened in the 5400 block of Glenway Avenue at 7 a.m.
Police say the suspect not only threatened the victim with a knife, but he also stole the victim’s white Chevrolet Tracker. The victim was not hurt.
The suspect is described as a male in his 30s, tall and thin build, has shoulder length dreadlocks, a mustache, and a partial beard. He was wearing a dark or royal blue shirt, gray sweatpants and had an orange and black delivery-type bag over one shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040. To submit an anonymous tip via text message, text CPD and the tip to 847411.
