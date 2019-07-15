Rain to end Monday evening, steamy overnight expected

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A front to the north and the advancing edge of Tropical Depression Barry brought some heavy rain to the FOX19 Now viewing area. As much as 3.60″ fell near Crestview Hills as estimated by radar. The rain ends this evening but scattered showers will return for the morning commute.
Additional thunderstorms and tropical showers could bring a few intense downpours Tuesday and Wednesday.
After Barry moves east the heat will rebound and the heat index will reach the upper 90s Thursday. From Friday through Monday the heat index will be above 100° each afternoon with actual afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are all First Alert Weather Days because of excessive heat.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.