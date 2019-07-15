Watch for scattered showers and isolated t-storms today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Otherwise, expect warm and humid conditions. Daytime highs will reach the low 90s. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid 90s.
The remnants of Barry will move into our region tomorrow evening into Wednesday. As a result, we could see some widespread heavy rain.
The end of the week will be hot and humid with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Heat index values are expected to soar to around 100 degrees!
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.