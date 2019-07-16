Another muggy night with a few tropical showers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Now that the remnants of Hurricane Barry have arrived the evening and night will have a few bands of showers. A few non-severe thunderstorms may pop up in the shower bands but they will remain weaker than severe thunderstorm thresholds. More shower activity is in tomorrow’s forecast and it will increase in coverage as the day heats into the middle and upper 80s.
Tuesday was the 15th day this year that the high temperature reached or exceeded 90°. During an average year the official thermometer at CVG records a 90° or hotter high temperature 25 times. It looks like we are well on our way to at least an average warm season.
Tomorrow cloud cover will be fairly thick and the high temperature will only reach the middle and upper 80s. The humidity will still be sky high.
Once the remnants of Barry are off to the northeast temperatures will rebound and it looks like each day Thursday through Sunday will be in the 90s. A few days could reach t he upper 90s with a heat index as hot as 106° Friday and Saturday. Relief starts to move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area Monday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.