Batesville police issue warning after voyeurism report

BATESVILLE, IND. (FOX19) - Batesville police issued a warning after receiving a voyeurism report early Monday.
A juvenile female observed a male standing outside her bedroom window at a residence on Second Street at 12:17 a.m., police wrote in a post on their Facebook page.
The suspect ran once the female saw him, according to police.
He is described as about 5’8” with short hair.
“We encourage residents to secure their homes and cover their windows during evening hours. Contact the Batesville Police Department at 812-934-3131 if you observe a suspicious person looking into residences.”
