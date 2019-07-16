Bearcats picked second in AAC preseason poll

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati is expected to be one of the main contenders for the American Conference crown when the college football season kicks off next month.
The Bearcats are picked to finish second in the conference for the 2019 season, as voted on by the conference media.
The Bearcats were second in both the AAC East Division and the overall conference title, sitting behind UCF in both rankings. UC received 157 votes in the east with 11 first-place selections and eight votes to win the overall league title.
UCF (12 votes), the Bearcats (8 votes), Memphis (6 votes) and Houston (4 votes) all received votes to win the overall conference title.
The Bearcats finished 2018 with 11 or more wins for the third time in program history and knocked off Virginia Tech in the 2018 Military Bowl.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.