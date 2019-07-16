Bengals to hold NamasDEY yoga event this weekend

Bengals to hold NamasDEY yoga event this weekend
Join yogis on July 20 in the Jungle for the 5th annual yoga class on the field at Paul Brown Stadium.
July 16, 2019 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 11:37 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Bengals home turf transforms into a yoga studio on Saturday for a fundraiser benefiting the Tidal Babe Period Bank.

Yogis are invited to bring their mats to Paul Brown Stadium for the fifth annual NamasDey. The yoga session starts at 9 a.m. on July 20 and costs $10.

The class is led by instructors from the Yoga Bar and is open to all skill levels.

It will consist of standing and seated postures to enhance strength and flexibility, and it will end with seated meditation and mindful breathing.

Head to the Bengals website to register.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.