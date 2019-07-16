Bengals to hold NamasDEY yoga event this weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Bengals home turf transforms into a yoga studio on Saturday for a fundraiser benefiting the Tidal Babe Period Bank.
Yogis are invited to bring their mats to Paul Brown Stadium for the fifth annual NamasDey. The yoga session starts at 9 a.m. on July 20 and costs $10.
The class is led by instructors from the Yoga Bar and is open to all skill levels.
It will consist of standing and seated postures to enhance strength and flexibility, and it will end with seated meditation and mindful breathing.
