Blood clot forces Bengals’ Boling to retire

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Clint Boling, the Bengals’ most experienced offensive lineman, retired Monday after developing blood clots following last season.
Boling, who started 112 games for the Bengals in an eight season career, tried medication in hopes to combat the blood clot in his right leg and lengthen his playing career, but decided the risk was too great to continue playing football.
“If (the blood clot) never happened there’s no doubt in my mind I’d still be playing,” Boling said standing at his Paul Brown Stadium locker. “What it comes down to is just a medical decision in my mind.”
The Bengals drafted Boling in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He played predominantly as the team’s left guard and helped the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances and two AFC North division titles.
“It was something special. Not every guy gets to play their whole career on one team. I think to be able to do it was something special.”
The Bengals are now re-working their offensive line after losing two projected starters on the left side of the line in rookie offensive tackle Jonah Williams (out for season following labrum surgery) and Clint Boling’s retirement.
“That’s the nature of the NFL, you look for guys to step up and fill the roles," said head coach Zac Taylor. "We’ve got a lot of guys fighting for those opportunities.”
Bengals training camp begins on July 27 at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.
