Help a little girl in Lebanon find her missing military ‘daddy doll’

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The search is on for a missing and very special doll that helps a little girl stay connected to her military dad.
Jessica Osborne said her 3-year-old lost the doll on Friday while they were at LaRosa’s and Dairy Queen on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon.
She said the doll could also be found on route from 48 to Bunnell Hill to Five Points.
Osborne said the “daddy doll” is a military stuffed doll with her husbands picture inside.
Her Facebook post about the lost doll has been shared more than 1,000 times.
“She is devastated. We use it often when he trains and she isn’t able to see or speak to him. Please...if you see this doll...I would be grateful for its return,” her post reads.
