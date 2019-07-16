'Let’s get in the car’: Woman fights off attacker trying to steal her car

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man who attacked a woman and tried to force her into a car while she was heading into work Monday morning in Westwood.
Kelly Huber is still sore, but happy to be alive after the scary attack. She was the first to arrive at the IBEW-NECA Electrical Training Center on Glenway Avenue -- she says she sat on a bench and decided to smoke a cigarette before beginning her shift.
That’s when she noticed this man pacing around the building.
“I followed him with my eyes and he said, ‘What time does this place open?’ And I said, '9,′” said Huber.
Huber says she thought he was he was an applicant for a training session who arrived early, so she didn’t think much of it until he circled the building a third time.
“I said, ‘Can I help you with something?’ And he just advanced. My back was to him. He came around behind me and put me in a choke hold. It was scary and he said, ‘Let’s get in the car,’” said Huber.
She says the man was armed with a knife and tried to force her into her car, but her first instinct was to fight him off.
“He said, ‘I’ll stab you b****.’ I had a cigarette in my hand and I just realized it, I reached back while we were wrestling and just pushed it onto his thigh," she said.
Huber says it was enough for the man to loosen his grip and she was able to get away and scream for help.
“As soon as I started screaming he took my car keys. My car was 6 feet away and he jumped in the car," she said.
She says the man sped off while she ran into the building and called 911. Huber says she’s terrified to imagine what would have happened if she did get into the car.
"They always say don't get into the car. It could have turned out so much worse," she said.
Now she hopes this man is caught soon before he targets someone else. Police were able to track down her car using a Verizon Hum GPS device.The car was found on Mohawk Avenue, but the man was gone. Detectives dusted the car for fingerprints in an attempt to identify the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati police.
