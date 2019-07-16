Man accused of chasing, firing at vehicle, accidentally shooting police station

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested and accused of chasing and firing at a vehicle earlier this month, accidentally shooting a building that belongs to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Springfield Township police officers were dispatched to Sprucehill Drive on July 12 for a report of a person shot. They soon found out no one was injured, and that two victims had gone to the sheriff’s office Patrol Division District 1, located on Hamilton Avenue about a 1/2 mile away.
After investigating, detectives said Dominique Lewis, 25, of Norwood, had fired multiple rounds at both victims in the area of Sprucehill Drive, chasing them in their vehicle and firing at them along the way. Two of the rounds fired by Lewis struck the front door of the Patrol Division District 1, police said.
No one at the office was injured.
Lewis was eventually taken into custody and faces charges of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
Those with information about this case should call 513-729-1300.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.