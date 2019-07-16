One child pulled from Mill Creek

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A child was transported to the hospital after being pulled from Mill Creek in South Cumminsville Tuesday afternoon.
The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and he was found in about 8-feet of water, crews said.
Assistant Fire Chief Anson Turley with the Cincinnati Fire Department said he was driving by the scene when he was flagged down by a friend screaming, ‘he’s gone under.’
He said when they found the boy, he was unresponsive.
Emergency crews performed life saving efforts and immediately transported him to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
