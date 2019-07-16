Two killed in two car, dump truck crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were killed in a crash between two cars and a dump truck Tuesday morning in Burlington.
Deputies were called to the 4300 of Burlington Pike around 11:33 a.m.
A male and a female were inside one of the cars involved in the crash.
The sheriff’s office says the male was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was extricated from the car but later was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the other car involved was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the dump truck also had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Cincinnati.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.
The names of the victims will be released once their families have been notified.
