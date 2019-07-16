Periods Of Rain Next Two Days

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - While the leftovers of Barry continue to weaken as the rain moves north and east, we will continue to watch for waves of rain and thunder over the next two days. While no severe outbreak is likely, heavier downpours and some isolated stronger thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s both today and on Wednesday with on and off rain.
Our attention will quickly turn to some of the hottest air so far this summer starting Thursday right through the weekend. Dangerous heat will set up with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s and feels like temperatures over 100 degrees by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
That’s why First Alert Weather Days will be issued for heat and not storms as rain chances will be very low.
