Reds to host ‘Sliding into Om’ in August

Yoga on the Field at Great American Ball Park

Reds to host ‘Sliding into Om’ in August
Yoga on the Field returns to Great American Ball Park on August 10. (Pixabay/file)
July 16, 2019 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 1:16 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s not quite the seventh inning stretch -- but it is a chance to loosen up at Great American Ball Park.

The annual “Sliding into Om” yoga event will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

The event features instructors from The Yoga Bar conducting a one-hour yoga session for all abilities and ages on the outfield grass at the ballpark.

Fans have two packages to choose from:

$15: Includes yoga on the field and a View Level ticket to the Sunday, August 11 Reds vs. Chicago Cubs game (1:10 p.m.) with a special recognition to all yogis during the seventh inning stretch.

$25: Adds an exclusive Reds yoga block.

Register or check in as early as 7:45 a.m.

Tickets are available at reds.com/yoga.

Kids ages 12 and younger may participate in the yoga event for free if accompanied by a paying adult.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.