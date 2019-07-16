Reds to host ‘Sliding into Om’ in August

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s not quite the seventh inning stretch -- but it is a chance to loosen up at Great American Ball Park.
The annual “Sliding into Om” yoga event will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m.
The event features instructors from The Yoga Bar conducting a one-hour yoga session for all abilities and ages on the outfield grass at the ballpark.
Fans have two packages to choose from:
• $15: Includes yoga on the field and a View Level ticket to the Sunday, August 11 Reds vs. Chicago Cubs game (1:10 p.m.) with a special recognition to all yogis during the seventh inning stretch.
• $25: Adds an exclusive Reds yoga block.
Register or check in as early as 7:45 a.m.
Tickets are available at reds.com/yoga.
Kids ages 12 and younger may participate in the yoga event for free if accompanied by a paying adult.
