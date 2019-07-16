SB I-75 chase ends in crash at Sharon Road

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 75 ended in a crash at Sharon Road early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
One person was in custody just before 5 a.m., they said.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers began pursuing the vehicle in Butler County when it failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, initial dispatches indicate.
The fleeing vehicle fled at speeds just over 100 mph, dispatchers said.
Authorities threw stop-sticks down on the highway in an attempt to halt the suspect.
The vehicle struck two of the sticks, dispatchers confirmed.
