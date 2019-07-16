Supporters call for charges against former Hamilton County juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter to be dropped

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Supporters of former Hamilton County juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter held a protest Tuesday at the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office demanding the the charges against Hunter be dropped.
Hunter is expected to be sentenced Monday to six months in jail.
She was convicted of a felony in 2014 for giving her brother confidential documents while he worked for the court.
Hunter appealed the decision but a federal judge ruled in May that she received a fair trial and her sentence can go forward.
Hunter’s supporters said Tuesday that the charges were “cooked up” and that “Joseph Deters and his cronies designed to remove her from the bench”.
“If they don’t drop this not righteous and wrongful conviction against me, justice will never roll down in Cincinnati, nor righteousness like a mighty stream. And all I can pray is, Lord, have mercy on Hamilton County for they know now what they do,” said Hunter.
In response, Prosecutor Deters released the following statement:
“My office provides legal representation for the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas judges. When allegations of potential criminal conduct arose against former Judge Tracie Hunter, I realized that I had a conflict and requested the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas appoint other lawyers to review the allegations against her and decide if criminal charges were appropriate.
Special prosecutors were appointed by the Common Pleas Court and handled the case from grand jury forward. I have no connection to her criminal case and no ability to impact the proceedings.
The special prosecutors went to the Hamilton County Grand Jury and Tracie Hunter was indicted. She went to trial and was convicted. Her conviction was upheld by the First District Court of Appeals. Her conviction was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court. She then went to the federal court where her conviction was upheld.
Quite frankly, it is incredibly disturbing that someone who was a Common Pleas Judge does not understand the system. I had nothing to do with the prosecution of former Judge Hunter.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.