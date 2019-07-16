VIDEO: Clerk assaulted during West Chester UDF robbery

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a July 7 robbery where a clerk was assaulted at a West Chester United Dairy Farmers location.
West Chester police say before he ran out of the UDF at the corner of Dimmick Road and U.S. 42, the suspect jumped over the counter, hit the clerk and stole money.
A surveillance video from the store showed the robbery occurred just after 10:30 p.m. that night.
The suspect was seen wearing a black mask, a white T-shirt, gray camouflage cropped pants and gray New Balance gym shoes, authorities say. He also had T-shirts wrapped around his arms.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231 or leave a message on the West Chester police tip page.
