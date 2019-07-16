Watch for scattered rain and thunder

Tuesday afternoon forecast for the Tri-State
By Catherine Bodak | July 16, 2019 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 11:54 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Otherwise, expect warm and humid conditions. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid 90s.

The remnants of Barry will continue to rotate through the region tomorrow. As a result, occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected.

The end of the week will be hot and humid with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Heat index values are expected to soar above 100 degrees!

