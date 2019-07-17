Clinton County to open cooling shelters ahead of extreme heat

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has warned that extreme heat indices are expected for Friday and Saturday of this week.
To ensure Clinton County residents in need of emergency cooling have options, the following locations have made arrangements to be open (call first to confirm times/dates):
- Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St, Blanchester (513) 256-1058
- Clarksville CWJFD stations, 82 Spring Hill Road, Clarksville (937) 289-3427
- Chester Twp Chester Twp Fire & EMS, 5580 St. Route 380, Wilmington (937) 283-1616
- Sabina SRWW Joint Fire District 2 station, 179 South Jackson St, Sabina (937) 584-4132
- New Vienna Clinton Highland Fire District station, 676 West St, New Vienna (937) 987-5713
- Wilmington Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South Street, Wilmington (937) 382-5458
While these locations are providing access to cool spaces and restrooms, members of the public should bring comfort items for their stay. These cooling shelters are available to members of the general public who may lack access to air conditioning.
“We want the public to know that they have safe, dry and air-conditioned places available to them as we prepare for the anticipated high temperatures," said Commissioner Brenda Woods. “We ask everyone to take proper precautions, particularly young children and the elderly as they can be the most vulnerable to potentially fatal heat-related illnesses."
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.