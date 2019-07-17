CPD: Arrest made in 2-year-old’s death

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man has been arrested after the death of an area 2-year-old girl.
Cincinnati police responded to the 100 block of Kessler Avenue on July 12 for a report of an unconscious infant. Rosalie Pantoja, 2, was taken to Children’s Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The death was ruled a homicide July 13, according to police.
On Tuesday, Thomas Smith III, 29, was arrested in the case.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call 513-352-3542.
