Dates, qualified items announced for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday
Tax-free weekend kicks off in August across the state
By Chris Anderson | July 17, 2019 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 6:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio shoppers can take advantage of the state’s tax-free holiday, which begins on the first Friday of every August, thanks to Senate Bill 226.

This year’s sales tax holiday will be held beginning at 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Certain articles of clothing, back-to-school supplies, and teaching material will be exempt from state and county sales taxes during the designated weekend.

Exempt items include:

  • Clothing priced at $75 per item or less
  • School supplies priced at $20 per item or less
  • School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less

Qualifying clothing range from diapers and pants to shorts and skirts.

Click here for more information on Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday and all qualifying items.

