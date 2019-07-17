1 dead, 1 injured after Middletown 2-vehicle crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - One person has died and one is injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Middletown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol says around 2:51 p.m. at the intersection of Towne Boulevard and State Route 122, a car — driven by 52-year-old Bryon Johnson — struck a traffic sign traveling eastbound on SR 122 and entered the westbound lanes traveling the wrong way.
Johnson’s car then struck 83-year-old Beechum Richardson’s SUV, then landed against a guardrail 500 feet away, authorities say.
Johnson was transported to Atrium Hospital, where an emergency department physician pronounced him dead upon arrival, according to the highway patrol. Richard sustained minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital with a family member.
The highway patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
