Jackknifed semi delays commute on Cut-in-the-Hill
A disabled semi tractor-trailer blocks the right lanes on NB I-71/75 (Source: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 17, 2019 at 6:40 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 6:46 AM

COVINGTON, KY. (FOX19) - Brace for major delays on your commute into downtown Cincinnati from Northern Kentucky.

A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer is blocking the right lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 on the Cut-in-the-Hill, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The semi became disabled about 6:20 a.m. between the 12th Street and Kyles Lane exits, they said.

Delays are close to 45 minutes.

Avoid the area.

Take eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471 to reach Downtown.

