Jackknifed semi delays commute on Cut-in-the-Hill

COVINGTON, KY. (FOX19) - Brace for major delays on your commute into downtown Cincinnati from Northern Kentucky.
A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer is blocking the right lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 on the Cut-in-the-Hill, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
The semi became disabled about 6:20 a.m. between the 12th Street and Kyles Lane exits, they said.
Delays are close to 45 minutes.
Avoid the area.
Take eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471 to reach Downtown.
