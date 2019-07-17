Driver flees crash with OSP cruiser in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver is under arrest after striking the back of an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser and fleeing early Wednesday, according to Butler County dispatchers.
The driver ran off from the scene at Hampshire Drive and Ohio 129 at 2:23 a.m., they said.
He was apprehended shortly after and returned to the scene, Hamilton police said.
No injuries were reported, but troopers found 16 grams of meth while searching the vehicle, they said.
State troopers and a dispatcher declined comment, saying the incident was ongoing.
