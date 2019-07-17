Excessive Heat Watch Friday, Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An Excessive Heat Watch was issued early Wednesday for Friday afternoon until 8 p.m. Saturday as a stifling heat wave pushes heat indexes near or above 106 degrees.
The Tristate will see at least three days starting Thursday with temperatures in the 90s amid high humidity with dew points in the mid-70s.
Expect periods of rain and thunder Wednesday with a daytime high in the mid-80s.
Rain already is moving across the area, so expect a wet morning commute.
The combination of high humidity and temperatures will make conditions dangerous for children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems.
Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat related illnesses will be possible, especially if you spend a significant amount of time outdoors, or are involved in any strenuous outdoor activity.
Make preparations for dangerous conditions in which heat exhaustion or heat stroke are possible.
Plan to spend more time in air conditioned or well-ventilated places. If possible, reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
