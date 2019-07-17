Periods of rain, thunder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - We are in for more day of intermittent rain and thunder as the remnants of Hurricane Barry have reached the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Rain already is crossing parts of the Tri-State Wednesday morning.
We are expected to see more showers this afternoon, but chances will decrease throughout the day.
Expect more high humidity with highs near 85 degrees.
The heat and humidity will crank up starting Thursday, and an Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Friday afternoon until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Temperatures will be in the mid-90s but feel like they are in the 100s amid high humidity.
The heat index could soar as hot at 106 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Relief will come into the FOX19 NOW viewing area, along with showers and thunderstorms, late Sunday and Monday as a colder air mass moves in.
