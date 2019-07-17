Family worried Middletown woman may have been abducted by estranged husband

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - An area woman is worried her sister may have been abducted by her estranged husband. The family says he has been on the run from police since he ran over his brother Friday.
There is an active warrant out for Clayton Raines, who is wanted for felonious assault.
His wife’s family says he made a threat that he was going to kill her right before she went missing.
According to court records, Clayton Raines, 43, got into a violent verbal altercation with his brother July 12.
“He got enraged during the argument and ran him over twice with his car,” said Jacqueline Conley, whose sister is missing.
Conley says she doesn’t know what started the fight but when his family refused to drop the charges he started making threats towards his estranged wife, Barbara Raines.
“We got a call from her husband saying he was going to take her and kill her and then take his own life," said Conley.
Conley says her sister lives in Middletown, and when she couldn’t get in touch with her, she called police to do a welfare check. But when they arrived she was already gone, along with her 2-month-old and 22-month-old babies.
“The neighbor saw her being forcefully put in a car and he grabbed her by the head of her hair and the neighbor said it looked like her head hit the door because he was swinging her in the car and he put the kids in the back and drove off," said Conley.
Conley says she hasn’t heard from her sister since Friday and is worried that she is in danger. She says her phone is off and her Facebook account was deactivated.
“I’m concerned for the children she left out of the house with no formula, no diapers. She’s a good mother, so she would never do that willingly," said Conley.
Conley is pleading for the public to help. She is asking if anyone sees her sister or her estranged husband to call police immediately. Conley says that her brother-in-law drives a new red Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.