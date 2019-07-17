3 former students arrested for causing thousands of dollars in damage to Boone County school

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Three people were arrested after the sheriff’s office said they potentially caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Boone County school.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 12, it was reported the criminal damage was done to Conner High School and the 1600 block of Burlington Pike.
Detectives later arrested three former Conner High School students.
Anthony Collins and Brian Kerr, both 18, were arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of burglary.
Kyle Kerr, 18, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal mischief and one count of burglary.
The sheriff’s office said the Kerr brothers along with Collins, first burglarized and damaged a vacant office space on Burlington Pike by flooding sinks along with damaging the walls and ceilings in that building.
After leaving Burlington Pike, Collins and Brian then traveled to the Conner High School Campus, to include Goodridge Elementary, and committed more damage.
They damaged the ticket booth and press box in the Conner High School football field by shattering multiple windows with a baseball bat. They then proceeded to flooding and damaging the women’s bathroom, knocked over the Conner Cougar statue, damaged the flag pole and stole the Kentucky State Flag along with the Conner High School flag, the sheriff’s office said.
The complaint states they also damaged the playground at Goodridge Elementary.
All three admitted to the crimes.
Collins is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
The Kerr brothers were released from the Boone County Jail after posting bond.
