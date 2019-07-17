I-65 ramp in downtown Louisville reopened after semi overturns spilling pigs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An interstate ramp in downtown Louisville has reopened after being closed for nearly eight hours after a semi hauling pigs overturned.
The semi overturned on the I-65 South ramp to I-64 East/I-71 North around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to TRIMARC. The ramp was reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.
Some of the cargo of pigs was spilled onto the interstate as a result of the crash. Crews worked for several hours to remove the pigs and to upright and remove the trailer hauling them.
MetroSafe dispatchers said the driver of the semi did not appear to be injured.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.