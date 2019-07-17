Man charged in death of 9-year-old Alexandra ‘Sissy’ Thompson sentenced to juvenile detention

MOUNT AUBURN, Ohio (FOX19) - One of the men charged in the death of a 9-year-old will serve a year in juvenile detention.
Azuriah Hoskins, Jr. is now 20 years old but was 17 years old in January 2017 when Cincinnati police say Hoskins, Ke’Von Smith, and Chyanne Daniels entered the home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue where Alexandra Thompson was shot and killed.
Cincinnati police say Alex Thompson was shot four times while trying to protect his daughter who the family called “Sissy.”
Thompson said another one of his children answered the door when three people entered their home asking for 'weed money.' Thompson said he doesn't sell drugs and was upstairs filling out job applications and playing a video game.
He said he heard his daughter calling for him when he saw someone covering Sissy’s mouth with a gun to her head.
Tuesday, Hoskins pleaded to a lesser charge and was sentenced to a up to a year in juvenile detention where he will be released when he turns 21 in January 2020.
Court documents say Hoskins charge was amended to voluntary manslaughter and as long as he serves his time in juvenile detention, he will not be required to serve the additional 36 months in prison once he turns 21.
In June, Smith, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Smith pleaded to one count of voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability. He is required to register as a violent offender for life.
Daniels, the oldest of the trio at 21 years old, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, burglary, and kidnapping for the shooting of Alexandrea “Sissy” Thompsion, 9, and her father.
At the time of her first hearing, Daniels was already in jail on a $1 million bond for the murder of Donshae Gentry.
Her next pretrial is scheduled for August.
