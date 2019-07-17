Mosquitoes in Hamilton County test positive for West Nile Virus

Symmes Township, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County health officials are advising residents to drain, dunk and protect standing water. Mosquitoes in Symmes Township have tested positive for the West Nile virus.
Hamilton County Public Health staff will be conducting surveillance activities in the area where the mosquitoes were collected on Union Cemetery Road.
“We can all take action to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and take precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram said. “West Nile was first identified in Ohio in 2001, so it’s not new to our area, but we like to take the opportunity to remind everyone to take precautions.”
Here's what officials recommend:
DRAIN
• Look for and drain sources of standing water on your property – litter, tires, buckets, flower pots, wading pools and similar items that could hold standing water and become mosquito breeding sites.
• Frequently change water in bird baths and pet bowls.
• Drain small puddles after heavy rainstorms.
DUNK
• Apply mosquito larvicide, sometimes called mosquito “dunks,” to areas of standing water that cannot be drained. The “dunks” are environmentally safe and won’t harm pets. Purchase them at your local hardware store.
PROTECT
• Cut your grass and trim shrubbery.
• Make sure screens in windows and doors are tight-fitting and free from defect.
• Wear long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito hours – dawn and dusk.
• Use an EPA-registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon or eucalyptus. Always follow the directions on the package.
West Nile is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 70-80 percent of people who are infected do not show symptoms. People over the age of 50 are most at-risk.
