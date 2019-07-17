Newport police warn of scammers using names of real officers

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport police say scammers are using the names of some of the city’s real officers to get people to fork over their hard-earned money.
Police say these criminals are hatching an elaborate scheme to get people to send them money by using the names of real officers, which makes their con seem real. But it’s not.
The folks dialing up this plot to get your money are taking things to a new level. Newport police say when you hear the scammers’ message, they are using the real address to the police station.
And real cops like Detective Dennis McCarthy say they never thought scammers would use his name.
“It’s funny, but then again its not because I do call a lot of people,” he said.
The point of using real names is to make you think you’re really calling the police. In a nutshell, people in Newport are getting these automated calls.
The message tells them they need to call police and that they’re in trouble — it talks about fines and court dates and warrants for arrest.
The goal is simple. The con artists are looking for you to go to the store and purchase things like green dot cards and give them the numbers so they can cash in. They even have relaxing music when they put you on hold before they attempt steal your cash.
To make sure you don’t get scammed, McCarthy said there is something simple you can do — call the real police department.
“Dispatch can check, they can validate whoever called. They can tell you who it is," McCarthy said. "Yes, that officer is right here, and we will connect you to him.”
Newport police say they have been getting complaints from residents about these suspicious phone calls. So far people have not fallen for the scam, or at least no one has reported they were victims. Police say they are warning people to be on the lookout.
