110 pigs killed after trailer overturns on interstate ramp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An interstate ramp in downtown Louisville has reopened after being closed for nearly eight hours after a semi hauling a trailer filled with pigs overturned.
The semi overturned on the I-65 South ramp to I-64 East/I-71 North around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to TRIMARC. The ramp was reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.
Louisville Metro police say 110 of the 178 pigs being transported were killed. Some of the surviving pigs were spilled onto the interstate and had to be rounded up. It took crews several hours to remove the dead animals and to upright and remove the trailer.
MetroSafe dispatchers said the driver of the semi did not appear to be injured.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.