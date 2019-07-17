Rain Moves East, Heat Creeps In, Humidity Stays

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - As heavy tropical showers from the remnants of Hurricane Barry moved over CVG the official temperature dropped from a sultry 84° to a cooler, but still humid 73°. Once the sun came back out at the airport the temperature rebounded into the 80s.
As afternoon fades into evening, showers will become rare and completely end before midnight. Tomorrow morning’s commute looks dry and of course humid.
The heat and humidity starting Thursday will combine to push the heat index to 100° or each afternoon through Sunday. Values at local airports, where data is observed, will reach 105° at times but will be higher in city centers and in sunny areas along streams where the humidity is higher. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Friday afternoon until 8 p.m. Saturday. It may be extended through Sunday evening.
Relief will begin to be felt Sunday evening with shower and thunderstorms along a cold front. By Monday morning you will feel the difference and Monday afternoon looks DEEE-LIGHTFUL!
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.