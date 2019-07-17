Reds drop series in Chicago, Manager David Bell ‘concerned’ about injuries

CHICAGO, IL (FOX19) - The Reds continued a sobering stretch of baseball with a 5-2 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday, losing two of three in Chicago.
With the loss, the Reds dropped to 7.5 games out first place in the NL Central. They have just two wins over their last eight games.
Sonny Gray gave up two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight. David Hernandez gave up two more runs in the seventh inning.
Nick Senzel and Yasiel Puig each drove in a run in the eighth inning, but the rally was halted.
The bigger concern are the injuries now piling up for the Reds. Senzel left the game with a hamstring injury after scoring a run in the 8th inning. Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch in the knee in the fifth inning and exited the game as well.
“It’s a little early to speculate," said manager David Bell. “We’re hoping both those guys are day-to-day. We’re concerned for sure about the health of all of those guys.”
The concern carries over to catcher Curt Casali, who is most likely headed to the injured list with a knee injury, according to Bell. Kyle Farmer (concussion) will be re-evaluated on Thursday.
The Reds (43-50) return home to host the Cardinals for a four-game series beginning on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.
