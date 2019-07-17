Victim identified in deadly in hit-skip on Colerain Avenue

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Colerain Police Department, with the help of the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, has identified the victim in a deadly hit-skip on July 14.
Officers responded to to the 7900 block of Colerain Avenue in front of Arby’s about 9:45 p.m.
The pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as Leslie Toney, 87, from the Cincinnati area, according to police spokesman Jim Love.
The vehicle that hit Toney, which was described as a dark-colored sedan or coupe, still has not been located.
Police are still asking for any videos from that night.
Anyone who has information on the vehicle that struck Toney is asked to call (513) 321- COPS.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.