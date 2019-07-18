Body cam footage sheds light on 78 mph police chase through Lincoln Heights

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of a police chase through Lincoln Heights on July 8.
The body camera video shows a pursuit allegedly involving Ronell Scott Jr. According to court records, the chase went through city streets with speeds topping out at 78 mph. Deputies attempted to pull over Scott’s vehicle before the 18-year-old took off.
After about a 4 minute chase, deputies can be seen chasing the suspect through the Lincoln Heights neighborhood on foot. Scott’s arrest report says he “passed a gun to an awaiting vehicle that fled the scene.”
Scott’s charges were recently updated and the Cincinnati resident is facing charges for failure to comply, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Scott is back in court on July 18.
FOX19 reached out to Scott’s attorney but did not receive a reply to our request for comment.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.